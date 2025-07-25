© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ranchers in Mexico are struggling against a flesh-eating parasite infecting livestock

By The Associated Press
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:28 AM EDT
Alfredo Chavez, a cattle rancher and livestock technician, shows New World screwworm larvae removed from a cow at his ranch in Cintalapa, Chiapas, Mexico, on July 23, 2025, amid an infestation that led the U.S. to suspend cattle imports over fears the pest could reach the border.
Isabel Mateos
/
AP
Alfredo Chavez, a cattle rancher and livestock technician, shows New World screwworm larvae removed from a cow at his ranch in Cintalapa, Chiapas, Mexico, on July 23, 2025, amid an infestation that led the U.S. to suspend cattle imports over fears the pest could reach the border.

CINTALAPA, Mexico — With Mexican cattle again barred this month from entry to the United States over fears of spreading a flesh-eating parasite, ranchers and veterinarians in Mexico hundreds of miles from the border are fighting what has U.S. agricultural authorities so on edge.

In the southern state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, the New World screwworm fly's rapid spread appears to have caught most ranchers off guard, despite memories of previous outbreaks in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mexico is building a plant with U.S. support in Chiapas to produce sterile flies, which have proven effective at stopping the spread, but it won't be ready until next year. Meanwhile, the price of medicines used to treat livestock infected with the screwworm have soared in price.

That has led some to fall back on home remedies like applying gasoline or lime to open wounds to coax out the worms.

In addition to the cost of the medicine, treatment requires careful monitoring and usually involves multiple courses. Any open wound, even very small ones, are an invitation to the fly to lay its eggs.

Veterinarian Alfredo Chávez left Chiapas to study in 1989, so he says he missed seeing the effects of that outbreak, but now he's seen cases multiply in his corner of the state over the past month.

He's heard of dozens of cases in the area now and treated about a dozen himself. It's not just cows either — sheep, pigs, cats and dogs are targets as well.

Armed with a pair of blue tweezers and an aerosol spray that helps draw the maggots out, Chávez moves from animal to animal. He puts maggots in plastic tubes as samples, which he provides to agricultural authorities.

But beyond providing the tubes and encouraging ranchers to report cases, he said that the government hasn't provided much help.

"We've faced it alone," he said Wednesday.

The U.S. had just gradually started to reopen the border to cattle imports this month after an earlier suspension in May, when the Trump administration said that it would close it again after an infected animal was found in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. While prevalent in Central America, the concern is that the fly is moving north.

U.S. officials worry that if the fly reaches Texas, its maggots could cause large economic losses, something that happened decades ago.

Ranch caretaker Edi Valencia Santos said that Mexican government officials have come to his community to talk to people with livestock, but so far without resources. He has had five infected animals on the ranch.

Despite cattle in this region going to domestic consumption rather than to the U.S., the presence of the screwworm in Mexico has frozen cattle exports to the U.S. nationwide.

Valencia said that he remembers the small planes distributing sterile flies during those earlier outbreaks, so is optimistic they will eventually help, but for now the costs are piling up on ranchers.

"It's a big, big problem in Chiapas," he said.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now