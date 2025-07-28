© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Syracuse schools brace for cuts from recently passed spending bill

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 28, 2025 at 4:56 AM EDT
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO

As one of New York state’s “big five” districts, the Syracuse City School District relies heavily on local, state, and federal funding. Superintendent Anthony Davis said district officials are keeping a close eye on the recently passed federal spending plan.

"We're still weeding through what it means for us, but it's absolutely a worry,” Davis said. “Because any dollar we lose, we've got to find a way to replace it, because we don't want to cut back on services for kids and families."

Davis said the district is working on contingency plans for a potential funding gap of $7 million. The district’s overall budget is about $600 million. He said when the district learns more, officials will work on solutions with the board.

Beyond the school budget, Davis said he’s concerned about other aspects of the bill that may affect members of the larger Syracuse community, like cuts to SNAP benefits or Medicaid.

"School is the community, so that's one of the messages that we've been pushing forward,” he said. “It's like, it's not one or the other, it's a part of, so yes, when I'm speaking about the school, I'm speaking about the entire community."
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
