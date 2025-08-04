© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statement on False Attribution to NPR

Published August 4, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 3, 2025 — The Israeli news outlet Maariv and several social media accounts are falsely saying that NPR reported a story about President Trump's supposed reaction to the video Hamas released of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza. NPR did not report this story or anything similar. In addition, the story allegedly reported by NPR cites "sources". When NPR uses anonymous sources we always include an explanation as to why those sources asked that we not use their full names.

Any further questions should be addressed to MediaRelations@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now