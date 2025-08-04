Statement on False Attribution to NPR

WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 3, 2025 — The Israeli news outlet Maariv and several social media accounts are falsely saying that NPR reported a story about President Trump's supposed reaction to the video Hamas released of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza. NPR did not report this story or anything similar. In addition, the story allegedly reported by NPR cites "sources". When NPR uses anonymous sources we always include an explanation as to why those sources asked that we not use their full names.

Any further questions should be addressed to MediaRelations@npr.org .

