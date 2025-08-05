© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Senate proposal aims to help police officers with child care

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:04 AM EDT
Pexels

Federal lawmakers are introducing legislation to make it easier for people to pursue law enforcement careers.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said police departments across New York state are facing unprecedented workforce shortages.

"The long hours, non traditional work schedules, and unexpected overtime can take a enormous toll, not just on them, but on their families," said Gillibrand.

That’s why Gillibrand said she introduced the Providing Child Care for Police Officers Act, bipartisan legislation that would provide $24 million for each of the next five fiscal years to help law enforcement agencies with childcare struggles.

She said departments could use the money to open their own facilities, contract with childcare centers, or provide scholarships or subsidies to officers.

20% of the funding will go to forces with fewer than 200 officers to help smaller or rural departments.

"This gives them flexibility to provide money to get childcare into their areas, but also if there is existing childcare, to be able to pay for some of the longer hours,” she said. “A lot of our first responders might start their shift at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m."

Gillibrand said the officer shortage disproportionately affects younger officers, particularly women. Women make up 14% of sworn officers and less than 4% of police chiefs.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is cosponsoring the bill in the Senate, and Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) is introducing the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

 
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
