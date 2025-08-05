Rochester Knighthawks have a new owner: The Seneca Nation

Hailing it as "a new day for lacrosse in Rochester," the Seneca Nation has announced that it is the new owner of the Rochester Knighthawks.

The ownership change was announced Tuesday during a news conference at Blue Cross Arena, where the Knighthawks play. The team was previously owned by Pegula Sports Entertainment but is now held by the Seneca Nation's business subsidiary, Seneca Holdings LLC.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca is thanked by Nick DeLucenay, a season ticket holder of 15 years, after an announcement that the Seneca Nation is the new owner of Rochester's major league lacrosse team.

“This announcement is rooted in tradition and history and fueled by passion and excitement,” Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca said in a news release.

“Lacrosse is part of our culture and Rochester is part of our ancestral home. Our ancestors were the first people to share the game of lacrosse with the world. It was gifted to us by the Creator as a spiritual game and a game of healing. The Seneca Nation is thrilled to celebrate our connection to the Creator’s Game and to this community by keeping the Knighthawks in Rochester, where we look forward to building a bright future rooted in the team’s winning tradition.”

Last season, the Knighthawks tied a franchise record after winning 10 games. They also made their third straight trip to the National Lacrosse League playoffs.

