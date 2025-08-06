© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watertown hopes grant will help fund reservoir project

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:27 AM EDT
File Photo

In a 4-1 vote, the Watertown City Council increased the amount the city is bonding for its reservoir project from $12 million to $29 million. Council member Ben Shoen voted no.

City Manager Eric Waganaar said it’s an important step in order for the city to apply for a state grant under the Drinking Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.

"We want to secure the funding guarantee for the grant writers in order for them to make a solid decision on the grant once we submit it in the middle of September," said Waganaar.

City officials said the Thompson Park reservoir is leaking about 250,000 gallons each day. City engineer Tom Compo said the city hired a consultant who put together a report including seven different options at different price points.

One of those options is doing nothing, which Compo does not see as a viable option.

The city will likely have to build a new reservoir, but in the meantime, city officials are working to stop the loss of water.

"We want to seal that reservoir so we can stop the leak while we're building the new reservoir,” said Compo. “Leaks don't get any better. They only get worse."

The city can apply for additional grants as the project progresses. Compo said he expects the entire project to take 2-6 years. But officials agree something has to be done.

"When you're losing that much water that we're losing every day, then that causes a concern for us to keep generating enough water that we may need to support economic development," said Waganaar.
Tags
Regional NewsWatertown city councilWatertown
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now