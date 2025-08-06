Watertown hopes grant will help fund reservoir project

In a 4-1 vote, the Watertown City Council increased the amount the city is bonding for its reservoir project from $12 million to $29 million. Council member Ben Shoen voted no.

City Manager Eric Waganaar said it’s an important step in order for the city to apply for a state grant under the Drinking Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.

"We want to secure the funding guarantee for the grant writers in order for them to make a solid decision on the grant once we submit it in the middle of September," said Waganaar.

City officials said the Thompson Park reservoir is leaking about 250,000 gallons each day. City engineer Tom Compo said the city hired a consultant who put together a report including seven different options at different price points.

One of those options is doing nothing, which Compo does not see as a viable option.

The city will likely have to build a new reservoir, but in the meantime, city officials are working to stop the loss of water.

"We want to seal that reservoir so we can stop the leak while we're building the new reservoir,” said Compo. “Leaks don't get any better. They only get worse."

The city can apply for additional grants as the project progresses. Compo said he expects the entire project to take 2-6 years. But officials agree something has to be done.

"When you're losing that much water that we're losing every day, then that causes a concern for us to keep generating enough water that we may need to support economic development," said Waganaar.

