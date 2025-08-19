The NPR Network wins 33 Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the 2025 National Edward R. Murrow award recipients, and the NPR Network won 33 in total! NPR won 3 awards and NPR Member stations earned 30. Congratulations to all of the winners!

Congratulations to Laura Sullivan and Nick McMillan for winning an Edward R Murrow Award in the category: Excellence in Writing for their story, ' A town marked the past and solved a murder '.

Congratulations to NPR for winning an Edward R. Murrow Award in the Breaking News Coverage category for their story, ' Live Coverage of the July 13 Trump Assassination Attempt

Congratulations to Elissa Nadworny and Janet W. Lee for winning an award in the category Excellence in Innovation for their story, ' NPR Student Podcast Challenge: 'The Monsters We Create' .

Congratulations to the following NPR Member Station Winners:

Network Radio :

Investigative Reporting

Judging Juveniles

Baltimore Public Media and APM Reports

Baltimore, MD

Large Market Radio :

Digital

Climate Fixers

WHYY News

Philadelphia, PA

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Symbolic medical bills and prayers: Tribes fight for RECA, share struggles from radiation exposure

Mountain West News Bureau

Boise, ID

Excellence in Innovation

Can you survive Indiana's legislative session? The game

Indiana Public Broadcasting News

Bloomington, IN

Excellence in Sound

For one night only, a $100 million orchestra takes the stage

WBUR

Boston, MA

Excellence in Writing

David Condos

KUER

Lake City, UT

Hard News

Austin airport is getting new runway safety tech that could have prevented near-miss

KUT

Austin, TX

Investigative Reporting

Sold on a Promise

BPR, WFDD, and CityView

Asheville, NC

News Series

Oregon's experiment with decriminalizing drugs

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Portland, OR

Newscast

Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition

Texas Public RadioSan

Antonio, TX

Podcast

Last Seen

WBUR

Boston, MA

News Documentary

On Point: What happened when immigrants came to Whitewater, Wisconsin?

WBUR and ProPublica

Boston, MA

Sports Reporting

The 101 on goalball, the coolest sport you've probably never heard of

Colorado Public Radio

Denver, CO

Overall Excellence

WUSF News

WUSF

Tampa, FL

Small Market Radio:

Breaking News Coverage

Deadly flooding in Connecticut: 'A tragic and devastating day'

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT

Digital

Centralia, Washington's coal-fired power plant is closing by the end of 2025.

WITF

Harrisburg, PA

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Unforgotten: Connecticut's hidden history of slavery

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT

Excellence in Innovation

Vermont's total solar eclipse

Vermont Public

Colchester, VT

Excellence in Writing

Smokey Bear turns 80 today. Some celebrate him – and others worry his message is out of date

KNAU Arizona Public Radio

Flagstaff, AZ

Feature Reporting

Getting back in tune: The story of Justin and his missing flute

NHPR

Concord, NH

Hard News

In West Texas, rural sheriffs may not enforce state's controversial new immigration law

Marfa Public Radio

Marfa, TX

Investigative Reporting

Where orders of protection fail

WGLT-FM

Normal, IL

News Documentary

Emelia's Thing

NHPR

Concord, NH

News Series

The Next Harvest

KBIA Public Radio

Columbia, MO

Podcast

Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers

Boise State Public Radio

Boise, ID

Sports Reporting

Women's mountain biking shines at the Lake Placid World Cup races

North Country Public Radio

Canton, NY

Overall Excellence

Hell or High Water: BPR's Hurricane Helene coverage

BPR

Asheville, NC

Excellence in Innovation

Spanish Language Innovation

Arizona Public Media

Tucson, AZ

News Documentary

Dream School: A Journey to Higher Education

WGCU Public Media

Fort Myers, FL

News Series

The Injured

KFF Health News and KCUR

Washington, DC

