The NPR Network wins 33 Edward R. Murrow Awards
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the 2025 National Edward R. Murrow award recipients, and the NPR Network won 33 in total! NPR won 3 awards and NPR Member stations earned 30. Congratulations to all of the winners!
Congratulations to Laura Sullivan and Nick McMillan for winning an Edward R Murrow Award in the category: Excellence in Writing for their story, 'A town marked the past and solved a murder'.
Congratulations to NPR for winning an Edward R. Murrow Award in the Breaking News Coverage category for their story, 'Live Coverage of the July 13 Trump Assassination Attempt
Congratulations to Elissa Nadworny and Janet W. Lee for winning an award in the category Excellence in Innovation for their story, 'NPR Student Podcast Challenge: 'The Monsters We Create'.
Congratulations to the following NPR Member Station Winners:
Network Radio:
Investigative Reporting
Judging Juveniles
Baltimore Public Media and APM Reports
Baltimore, MD
Large Market Radio:
Digital
Climate Fixers
WHYY News
Philadelphia, PA
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Symbolic medical bills and prayers: Tribes fight for RECA, share struggles from radiation exposure
Mountain West News Bureau
Boise, ID
Excellence in Innovation
Can you survive Indiana's legislative session? The game
Indiana Public Broadcasting News
Bloomington, IN
Excellence in Sound
For one night only, a $100 million orchestra takes the stage
WBUR
Boston, MA
Excellence in Writing
David Condos
KUER
Lake City, UT
Hard News
Austin airport is getting new runway safety tech that could have prevented near-miss
KUT
Austin, TX
Investigative Reporting
Sold on a Promise
BPR, WFDD, and CityView
Asheville, NC
News Series
Oregon's experiment with decriminalizing drugs
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Portland, OR
Newscast
Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition
Texas Public RadioSan
Antonio, TX
Podcast
Last Seen
WBUR
Boston, MA
News Documentary
On Point: What happened when immigrants came to Whitewater, Wisconsin?
WBUR and ProPublica
Boston, MA
Sports Reporting
The 101 on goalball, the coolest sport you've probably never heard of
Colorado Public Radio
Denver, CO
Overall Excellence
WUSF News
WUSF
Tampa, FL
Small Market Radio:
Breaking News Coverage
Deadly flooding in Connecticut: 'A tragic and devastating day'
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
Digital
Centralia, Washington's coal-fired power plant is closing by the end of 2025.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Unforgotten: Connecticut's hidden history of slavery
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
Excellence in Innovation
Vermont's total solar eclipse
Vermont Public
Colchester, VT
Excellence in Writing
Smokey Bear turns 80 today. Some celebrate him – and others worry his message is out of date
KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff, AZ
Feature Reporting
Getting back in tune: The story of Justin and his missing flute
NHPR
Concord, NH
Hard News
In West Texas, rural sheriffs may not enforce state's controversial new immigration law
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa, TX
Investigative Reporting
Where orders of protection fail
WGLT-FM
Normal, IL
News Documentary
Emelia's Thing
NHPR
Concord, NH
News Series
The Next Harvest
KBIA Public Radio
Columbia, MO
Podcast
Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers
Boise State Public Radio
Boise, ID
Sports Reporting
Women's mountain biking shines at the Lake Placid World Cup races
North Country Public Radio
Canton, NY
Overall Excellence
Hell or High Water: BPR's Hurricane Helene coverage
BPR
Asheville, NC
Excellence in Innovation
Spanish Language Innovation
Arizona Public Media
Tucson, AZ
News Documentary
Dream School: A Journey to Higher Education
WGCU Public Media
Fort Myers, FL
News Series
The Injured
KFF Health News and KCUR
Washington, DC
Copyright 2025 NPR