© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Have a health care system headache? Share your story

Published August 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Oona Zenda/KFF Health News

The health care system in the U.S. can be extremely confusing. If you've puzzled over using your insurance or dealing with hospitals and doctors, we may be able to help.

Pre-authorization delay? No in-network specialists? Dispute over costs? Confusion after a hospital discharge? Health Care Helpline — from NPR and KFF Health News — helps you better understand and overcome the hurdles between you and good care.

Send us your tricky question about navigating the system and we may tap a policy sleuth to dig in and help find answers.

Click here to share your story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now