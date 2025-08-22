© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Questlove is charting the history of America through its music

Classical California KDFC | By Lara Downes
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson is a timekeeper by profession. As a drummer, he's the co-frontman of the Grammy-winning hip-hop band The Roots. He is also a historian, an author of books and a maker of films that illuminate the ways in which music is shaped by time and culture, and shapes it in turn. So his relationship to time exists very much in the present — as a creator of rhythmic structure, controller of tempo and catalyst of energy — but also in the past, as each drumstroke recedes immediately into the echoes of history.

Questlove's directorial debut, Summer of Soul, won the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2022; his latest film, Sly Lives!, is a masterful portrait of the legendary funk innovator Sly Stone. There's a moment in that documentary when a young Maria Shriver, in footage from a 1982 interview, asks Sly about the songs he wrote in the late '60s, when, in her words: "Just about everything in this country was in disarray." She asks him: "Did that make your job as a musician more difficult, or easier?" Without missing a beat, Sly answers: "Easier! Those are the kinds of things that make you feel like working and writing, playing, doing what you do — really trying to say something."

Those words made me pause and rewind a few times. Because these days, disarray is a condition transforming the lives and work of artists around the world. It was shocking to me that Sly's answer was so confident and clear, while we are grappling with such confusion about navigating the chaos of our own time. There may be many reasons why response and resistance in 2025 pose different challenges than in 1968. But also, I realize, Sly's answer came with the benefit of hindsight. Maybe it was only by looking back across the years that he could understand what it had meant to bear artistic witness to such upheaval.

My conversation with Questlove kept circling back to one unchanging truth: Time moves so quickly. As we walk through this life, our ability to perceive the contours of the present that surrounds and sometimes overwhelms us is limited. It's only by looking backwards that we can see where we were and where we were going, and understand what we were doing and what we were trying to say.

Copyright 2025 KDFC-FM

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Lara Downes
Lara Downes is among the foremost American pianists of her generation, a trailblazer both on and off the stage, whose musical roadmap seeks inspiration from the legacies of history, family and collective memory. As a chart-topping recording artist, a powerfully charismatic performer, a curator and tastemaker, Downes is recognized as a cultural visionary on the national arts scene.
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now