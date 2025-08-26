© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Morning new brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Trump signs executive orders focused on law and order in Washington, D.C., Trump moves to fire member of Federal Reserve's governing board, Kilmar Abrego Garcia taken into ICE custody again.

