CNY Regional Market seeks funding for building repairs

One central New York staple is in danger of not being able to keep its doors open.

After not receiving public funding in over 20 years, the CNY Regional Market is facing financial difficulties. The market has been inexistence for over 80 years, originally being built under FDR’s New Deal. It was originally built as a space to provide access to affordable and local food to a community hit by the impacts of the Great Depression. Now, the market stands to lose that legacy.

Without public funding, the market has operated on a $2 million budget and the revenue they generate from vendors. CNY Regional Market Director Amanda Vitale said the lack of funding could mean a loss of services.

“If this continues on for, I’d say, the next four to five years, we could be looking at not being able to sustain any longer,” Vitale said.

The issues stem from complete disrepair of many of the market’s facilities. These facilities were originally built in the 1930s and were restored in the late 1990s. Vitale said that a modern market simply cannot be sustained with that infrastructure.

“You know, warehouses that were designed in the 1930s are just not equipped for the standards and scale of operation now in 2023,” Vitale said.

Total estimates advise that restorations and repairs could cost upwards of $91 million. Market administrators hope to get the word out about the need in order to secure funding from the state. Vitale said it is important for the central New York community for the market to continue to operate and provide affordable food options.

“It’s just really important that we can be here and remain a hub for the healthy and affordable food options that our community really needs,” Vitale said.

She added that the market is a unique and special resource in the area.

“It really is a novelty that we do exist here, especially as we have such seasonal weather, and that we’ve existed for this long,” Vitale said.