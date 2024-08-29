SUNY-ESF researchers studying responses of young chestnut seedlings to fire

SUNY-ESF researchers are studying the responses of young chestnut seedlings to fire disturbance. Researchers are comparing bark of chestnut trees to oak and other species to see how the bark may insulate against fire.

Andy Newhouse is the director of the American Chestnut Research and Restoration Project at SUNY-ESF. He said the researchers expect the bark of more fire-tolerant species like oaks and likely chestnuts as well to insulate better against a low, level ground fire compared to something like a maple tree that has a thinner bark. He said the work is important as fire becomes a more urgent concern on the landscape.

“The ability of American chestnuts to re-sprout rapidly is, is relevant for fire where other species, if the top portion of the tree is killed by fire and it can't regrow as easily, then that wouldn't be as beneficial for the tree,” Newhouse said.

The study uses chestnut seedlings planted in plots used in prescribed burns. Newhouse said they hope to eventually distribute American chestnuts with better tolerance to chestnut blight.

“That's on its own a really big step," Newhouse said. "But then, has these kind of ripple effects into other fields like fire ecology, and forest management. And so there will never be a single solution to these huge, complex problems like chestnut light or even forest restoration. But we're really excited to contribute a potential solution.”

