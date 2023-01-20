Oswego Mayor delivers final state of city address

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow delivered his last State of the City address Wednesday evening stressing to leave the city better than you found it.

As he approaches the final year of his second term as mayor, Barlow said the state of the city is strong. He saID he's not going to coast through the end of his term.

"We've worked hard together as a community to get where we are at this moment," Barlow said. "We must commit to continuing to move forward this year and beyond."

Barlow used his speech to share new developments coming to Oswego and boasted about the work his administration has completed since he took office seven years ago.

One new project includes a train themed playground for children 7 years and younger. Another will use $2 million in FEMA disaster money to enhance the West Linear Riverwalk south of Utica Street. Completing the $9 million William S. Cahill Pier within the Sheldon Beach Transformation Project is on the docket.

Barlow also announced a new Oswego Police Department Neighborhood Outreach and Response Team.

"The team will work collaboratively to deescalate crises and expand access to available mental health and social services in the community," Barlow said.

The mayor said the work done during his administration has positioned the city toward continued growth especially as the area plans for the arrival of Micron's workforce.

""I'll propose to the Common Council a two year, $100,000 advertising campaign commitment strategically promoting our community to help capture some of CNY's newest residents," the mayor said.

Oswego's downtown revitalization projects, first announced in 2017, are set to be completed this year with a planned opening for the Indoor Splash Water Park set for March 23.

Barlow closed his address by thanking everyone who supported him and gave him the opportunity to try to make the community better for future generations.

"It has been the honor of my life to serve my hometown and I thank my neighbors for taking a chance on me," Barlow said.

Other highlights from Barlow's state of the city include paving city streets, improvements to Route 48, reducing water sewer bills and a February Blizzard Bucks program to support local businesses.

