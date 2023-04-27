Here's what Tenney, Williams, Schumer and Gillibrand said about the debt ceiling vote

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 by a vote of 217-215 on Wednesday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan scales back federal spending and raises the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31 of 2024, whichever comes first. The bill now goes to the U.S. where it is expected to face opposition from Democrats.

Here's what central New York elected officials said about the vote:

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett)

“This is our ‘Save The Union’ moment. We have now passed the largest spending reduction in our nation's history. Our vote today signals to the American people that we are committed to confront critical issues head on, provide real solutions, and work to retake our place on the world stage. For decades, out-of-control spending has diminished the ability for American families to prosper and profoundly threatens the American Dream. I supported this bill because it reduces our federal deficit by $4.8 trillion, ensures we protect seniors and veterans, and puts an end to wasteful government spending.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-Canandaigua)

"Americans are facing an economic crisis due to persistently high inflation, rising interest rates, and debt at unsustainable levels. Instead of politicizing the impending debt limit predicament, Democrats should prioritize responsible spending and work with House Republicans on a long-term solution to reduce reckless spending, save taxpayer money, and grow our economy. The Limit, Save, Grow Act addresses the current debt limit crisis while prioritizing responsible spending on bipartisan priorities. It will lead to trillions in taxpayer savings over the next decade and enacts critical reforms that will enhance our economic prosperity. President Joe Biden’s refusal to participate in negotiations is yet another example of his irresponsible and colossally failed leadership. It's time for President Biden to come to the negotiating table and work with House Republicans on a path forward to economic stability and growth.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

"The Republican Default on America Act is DOA in the Senate.It’s a ransom note to the American people to suffer the Republican radical, right-wing agenda or suffer a catastrophic default. Democrats won’t allow it."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

"House Republicans just passed a bill to gut funding to implement the PACT Act and cut SNAP benefits to up to a million Americans. Their plan is cynical and cruel — and I won't let it pass the Senate.

