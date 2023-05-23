© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Judge blocks Town of Salina hotel from housing asylum seekers from NYC

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published May 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT
Abby Connolly
/
WRVO News
An Onondaga County Supreme Court judge blocked the Candlewood Suites hotel on South Bay Rd from accepting asylum seekers

An Onondaga County judge Tuesday issued two restraining orders blocking a Town of Salina hotel from housing asylum seekers from New York City.

The town filed a lawsuit against Candlewood Suites on South Bay Road for its alleged plan to house asylum seekers from New York City.

"We are pursuing every legal remedy to protect the Town of Salina from becoming the center of Mayor Eric Adams self-inflicted migrant crisis," Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro said.

Supreme Court Judge Robert Antonacci signed a temporary restraining order from the Town of Salina which prevents Candlewood Suites from accepting any asylum seekers from New York City. The court date for the town lawsuit is May 31.

Onondaga County filed a lawsuit against New York City, Mayor Eric Adams, the NYC Commissioner of Social Services and Candlewood Suites on Monday.

In response, Antonacci also signed a temporary restraining order barring any other hotel in Onondaga County from housing migrants. That case will be in court May 26.

Paro said Candlewood Suites is in violation of town codes for housing people long-term.

"If they want to become a long-term stay establishment, they need to come before the Town requesting a zone change," Paro said. "Until then, the operators of the Candlewood Suites are acting with blatant disregard of our Town Codes."

Paro said the Town of Salina will not be intimidated by New York City Mayor Adams.

“David took on Goliath in court today and we found a small victory," Paro said. "It’s a temporary order, but we are optimistic that we will receive a full restraining order to prevent our small town from becoming home to these migrants. I am pleased with this outcome and look forward to being granted the full restraining order. Salina residents

A Salina town representative said Paro was informed asylum seekers could arrive by Wednesday.

