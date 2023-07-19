DMV releases new regional license plate for CNY

New York State has finished unveiling 14 new license plates that motorists can use to show pride in their part of the state.

Right now a generic New York plate shows small images of Niagara Falls and the New York City skyline. But if you want your plate to be more artistic, and reflect a region, the Department of Motor Vehicles can help. Commissioner Mark Schroeder has spent much of the last month introducing plates that show off regional treasures from a panoramic view of the Finger Lakes, to the Landmark Theater in Syracuse. Schroeder admitted it can be tough finding the right fit for a region.

"In some regions it’s rather obvious,” Schroeder said. “In western New York, Niagara Falls is obvious. In Long Island, the lighthouse is well known, so that’s fairly obvious. But in other places it’s a little more difficult.”

Among the regional designs, the State capitol for the Albany area and The Hyde Hall Covered Bridge in Cooperstown.

Schroeder said it’s easy to switch out an old plate for a new one.

“People can just do it on the website, or they can call in, or go to our district offices here in Onondaga County or nearby counties they can go to the county clerks,” Schroeder said. “ The clerks will know what to do to assist New Yorkers in getting the plate they want."

There are over 200 specialty plates available to motorists in New York, representing veterans, military service as well as various professions and causes. Revenue from the cause plates to specific charities. The new regional plates will cost $60, and that revenue will go towards the DMV’s general fund.