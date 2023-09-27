Williams says New York Early Mail Voter Act against the law

Following Governor Kathy Hochul’s signing a law making it easier for New Yorkers to access mail in voting, some New York Republicans are speaking out.

The recently signed New York Early Mail Voter Act, will allow all registered voters to request an absentee ballot up to ten days before an election. Central New York Republican Congressman Brandon Williams called the new law a complete violation.

“Are we going to live in a state that allows our executive to blatantly violate our constitution?” Williams said.

In 2021, New York voters shot down an amendment to the state’s constitution which would have lifted absentee ballot restrictions and made “no-excuse” absentee ballots possible. Williams said by signing this law, Hochul is ignoring what voters in New York want.

“This is what the voters of New York said that they didn't want and this is exactly the thing that she is pushing forward,” Williams said.

Williams said this is something that concerns all New Yorkers and they should be worried about this law.

“All New Yorkers should be concerned about this,” Williams said. “And all New Yorkers should stand up and say ‘Governor Hochul you cannot do this.’”

A lawsuit led by Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and other state Republicans has been filed in an attempt to overturn the law.