How did CNY Reps vote on Santos expulsion?

New York Republican Representative George Santos was expelled from Congress Friday by a 311 to 214 vote. The embattled Congressman is facing nearly two dozen federal criminal charges.

How did central New York representatives vote?

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New York's 24th Congressional District voted no on the expulsion as did House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York's 21st Congressional District. Stefanik said on X, formerly Twitter, that the vote set a dangerous precedent and her no vote was based on her "concerns regarding due process."

No Member of Congress has ever been expelled without a conviction; this is a dangerous precedent and I am voting no based upon my concerns regarding due process. I have said from the beginning that this process will play out in the judicial system which it currently is. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 1, 2023

Tenney has not commented on her vote.

Representative Brandon Williams joined his other freshman New York Republicans in voting for the expulsion. He spoke with CNN yesterday about the vote.

"We don't know who he is at all," Williams said on CNN. "He's a dedicated, committed con man in the halls of Congress and has access to government secrets, to a lot of things that could be damaging to this country. He has to go."

After the vote, Williams wrote on X that the expulsion was long overdue.

The expulsion of George Santos was long overdue. As I’ve called for his exit from Congress since January, the time has finally come. Goodbye George. https://t.co/24DDlOw61Q — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) December 1, 2023

Stefanik and Tenney were the only New York representatives, other than Santos, to vote against the expulsion. Santos is the sixth congressman to ever be expelled from Congress.

