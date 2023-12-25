Barlow delivers farewell address as he prepares to leave office

Billy Barlow, the two-term mayor of the city of Oswego will leave office at the end of the year.

Since 2016 Billy Barlow has served as the mayor of Oswego. Serving the city first as a common councilor, Barlow became the youngest mayor in New York State history, after being elected at the age of 25. The work of his two terms is highlighted by a total revitalization of downtown and the waterfront as well as improvements to public safety and quality of life. Barlow said it’s the community that is a testament to his administration.

“People complimenting projects is nice and appreciated, but driving through downtown or as I jet-ski onto the lake or walk by Breitbeck, when you see people from afar using the space you and your team built, that is the best,” Barlow said.

But Barlow said another great accomplishment is the city’s financial improvement.

“We did all of this while lowering water and sewer fees, lowering property taxes and increasing the amount of money we have in our city reserves by over $10 million,” Barlow said.

Barlow will continue to work in the Oswego community as the vice president of public affairs and system development at Oswego Health.

Barlow said the work of his administration shows what a functioning government can look like.

“Let the City of Oswego show to the rest of the country what even a local government our size can do when the top priority is not to advance a political career or score partisan political points but to deliver for the people,” Barlow said.

Mayor-elect Rob Corradino will take office on Jan. 1.