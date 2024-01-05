Corradino to focus on infrastructure and quality of life as Oswego's new mayor

New city of Oswego Mayor Robert Corradino is ready to keep pushing Oswego forward as he enters his first year in office.

Running unopposed in the 2023 mayoral election, Corradino said he is ready to face the challenges of a new position.

“The mayor’s job, even though it’s a small city of about 17,000 people, there are a lot of moving parts to this city,” Corradino said. “I would not have taken this responsibility on if I didn’t feel pretty confident I could do the job. Again, that came with the experience I gained over the last eight years.”

Corradino said he’s been impressed with how much the city has accomplished with aesthetics and quality of life under previous mayor Billy Barlow’s administration and said the biggest improvement he’d like to keep up with is residents’ positive attitudes toward the community.

“I keep talking about all the improvements and the progress, and those are physical, tangible things about the city of Oswego, you know, new paved streets, new parks, new museums, new waterfront improvements, but really the greatest improvement that I see is in people’s opinions and attitudes about our community,” Corradino said.

He said the progress the city has made in his time on the common council has helped to shape the future of Oswego.

“Everywhere I go, everyone I see, they are so confident, they are so upbeat,” Corradino said. “I believe because of that progress that we’ve made, that momentum that we’ve created, that is the greatest gift that we’ve received over the past eight years. We have a better sense of who we are and where we are going.”

Corradino plans to focus on infrastructure, keeping taxes where they are and quality of life improvements moving forward. While he hopes to accomplish a lot in his first year in office including moving forward with a new police station and road improvements, Corradino said he’s got four years to continue to make a difference.

“I have four years, obviously, and there’s a lot to do and we don’t have to do it all in the first month or year,” Corradino said.