Galime looking to bring 'clarity' as new Utica mayor

The city of Utica will start to see some reorganization as new mayor Mike Galime takes office.

After winning the November election, Galime was ready to hit the ground running. Taking over from three-term mayor Robert Palmieri, Galime is looking to bring more organization into city hall.

“We’re looking at it as a total reset with how we do things,” Galime said. “Doing everything right, if you will. Not to say that anything was really wrong before but old processes have creep, things get a little loose, things need to get adjusted, people get comfortable doing things one way. We’re coming in and saying ‘hey, let’s just take a hard look at how we do stuff and start from scratch.’”

He said bringing more direction to the city government will help the city as a whole. Filling empty city positions and regularly meeting with department heads are just part of Galime’s plan to streamline city operations. He’s even filled a new chief-of-staff position with local educator and youth leader Michael Gentile. Gentile said Uticans may start to see a more accessible city government.

“I think that it’s just going to be a different accessibility and a different presence,” Gentile said.

Galime said he will maintain the goals outlined in his campaign including increased youth engagement, public safety and community development. He says Uticans should have a better grasp on what the future holds.

“In general, like I said, just clarity on where we’re going,” Galime said. “Whether it’s with infrastructure, whether it’s how we deal with people, how we interface and have the conversations with people or how we engage with public safety.”

