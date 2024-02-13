Mohawk Valley communities receive funding for downtown revitalization

The next round of funding for New York State's Downtown Revitalization program will be heading to the Mohawk Valley.

The Village of Herkimer will receive $10 million from the state, winning the funds in the seventh round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the funding is a huge step in allowing communities to make the biggest positive impact on their downtowns.

“This kind of money allows all these projects to go on simultaneously, so then you get that bang for your buck,” Hochul said.

The Village of Herkimer plans to use the funds to make investments in properties, entrepreneurial growth and walkability. The plans also include enhancing the downtown cultural experience and connecting to recreational assets like the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. Aside from the infrastructure, housing, and business improvements, Hochul said the funding helps to change the community outlook.

“I have witnessed this all over the state of New York,” Hochul said. “It is a beautiful experience, when communities find out that because of all of their hard work and staying with it and never giving up, that they are the winners and now the future is in their hands.”

Other funding from the New York Forward program, which provides funding for smaller, rural communities, will be awarded to the Village of Boonville and the Town of Richfield. Each will receive 4.5 million dollars. New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez said the state is looking forward to helping the communities reach their goals.

“There are so many positive things that are happening here in the Mohawk Valley and it is exciting to see all the opportunities for growth,” Rodriguez said.

Herkimer, Boonville and Richfield will now work on developing a Strategic Investment Plan to help guide the funding in the community.