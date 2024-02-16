Mannion denies allegations of influencing redistricting process, says he expects to vote on new map

Democratic State Sen. and candidate for New York's 22nd Congressional District John Mannion (D-Geddes) is responding to allegations over influence on the New York Independent Redistricting Commission.

The bipartisan commission approved a map which makes changes to the 22nd Congressional District — removing part of Oneida County and adding in portions of Cayuga and Cortland counties. The change makes the toss up district more friendly to Democrats.

Republican Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett), who represents the 22nd Congressional District, accused Mannion of influencing the redistricting commission in a "backroom deal."

Did John Mannion influence the redistricting commission in a backroom deal?



The media should really be asking the question: is self-dealing John Mannion a crook? https://t.co/Rqo9zrYB5j — Brandon Williams (@Brandon4ny22) February 16, 2024

Mannion denies the allegation, calling it completely unfounded.

"I see it as desperate," Mannion said. "It is similar to what we hear out of the MAGA Wing of the Republican party. I had absolutely no interaction with any of those commissioners and 5 of them are Republican."

Williams also called for Mannion to recuse himself from the impending vote in the state legislature. When WRVO asked Mannion if he would consider that, he said his expectation is to cast a vote on the map.

"I'm voting on the totality of the map," Mannion said. "I'm voting on 26 congressional districts and that is my job. That is the expectation of the people who elected me to office, is that when there is a piece of legislation that I research it, that I'm informed and that I vote accordingly as a good reflection of the district."

New York GOP Chair Ed Cox is urging lawmakers to back the new district map. Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs expressed caution and said the map needs a "thorough examination" by lawmakers.

U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) said the IRC map should be "meticulously scrutinized" for how it related to compliance with provisions in the State Constitution designed to protect historically under-represented communities.

"There is reason to be concerned with the failure of the IRC to address many of the flaws in the current map drawn by an unelected, out-of-town special master in 2022," Jeffries said. "Instead of remedying several of the substantive issues raised by good government groups related to communities of interest, the IRC map ignore or exacerbates them in parts of New York State, including the upper Hudson Valley."

Mannion did not say how he would vote. The state legislature is expected to vote on the map later this month.