McMahon highlights key issues, investments in State of the County address

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:11 AM EDT
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers his 2024 State of the County Address, Mar. 14.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers his 2024 State of the County Address, Mar. 14.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivered his State of the County address at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School Thursday evening, laying out his plan for the year ahead.

McMahon outlined multiple key areas for growth in Onondaga County, namely continued work on developing partnerships for incoming memory chip manufacturer, Micron. McMahon said Onondaga County is set to become the “High Tech Hub of North America.”

"Investment is an understatement for what is happening here in Onondaga County,” McMahon said. “Micron, $50 billion first phase — $50 billion — with 5,000 construction jobs and 4,500 Micron jobs.”

One major area McMahon said the county will be addressing is the county’s housing crisis. McMahon highlighted several reports which found Syracuse to be one of the most difficult places to rent across the nation. Part of his plan to address this is the revitalization and renovation of the former Great Northern and Shoppingtown malls.

"The large scope of the project will require a substantial investment, reflecting the developers commitment to address our area’s housing shortage and accommodate expected growth from Micron,” McMahon said.

McMahon also plans to continue investing in the county’s O-CHIP housing plan.

And work on the $85 million aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor continues. McMahon unveiled new design renderings and provided an update on construction schedules.

“Foundation work is scheduled to begin later this spring, with full construction beginning shortly thereafter,” McMahon said. “As promised, the aquarium will have exhibits that reflect our history and commitment to conservation through an exciting educational experience.”

The aquarium is scheduled to be completed in fall 2025.

This is McMahon’s first State of the County address since his reelection in the fall, where he earned his second term as county executive.
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
