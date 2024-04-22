© 2024 WRVO Public Media
White House confirms President Biden will visit Syracuse Thursday

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 22, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
President Joe Biden visits Syracuse after announcement Micron is coming
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
(FILE) President Joe Biden visited Syracuse in October 2022 following Micron's announcement it was coming to central New York.

The White House confirmed Monday morning that President Joe Biden will be making a visit to Syracuse on Thursday.

The White House said Biden's visit will "discuss how the CHIPS and Science Act and his Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and creating jobs in Central New York and communities across the country."

The visit comes after U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Micron was awarded $6.1 billion in CHIPS grans in a preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce.

No further details have been shared regarding the location or time for Biden's event. The president visited the Syracuse region in October 2022 following Micron's announcement of its intent to invest up to $100 billion in the central New York area by creating four chip megafabs.

The White House said following the Syracuse event, Biden will travel to Westchester County to participate in a campaign reception. On Friday, Biden is expected in the New York City area.

