White House confirms President Biden will visit Syracuse Thursday

The White House confirmed Monday morning that President Joe Biden will be making a visit to Syracuse on Thursday.

The White House said Biden's visit will "discuss how the CHIPS and Science Act and his Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and creating jobs in Central New York and communities across the country."

The visit comes after U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Micron was awarded $6.1 billion in CHIPS grans in a preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce.

No further details have been shared regarding the location or time for Biden's event. The president visited the Syracuse region in October 2022 following Micron's announcement of its intent to invest up to $100 billion in the central New York area by creating four chip megafabs.

The White House said following the Syracuse event, Biden will travel to Westchester County to participate in a campaign reception. On Friday, Biden is expected in the New York City area.