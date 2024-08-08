Renew 81 drops last legal challenge to I-81 project

The group suing to block the Interstate 81 project has dropped its last lawsuit in federal court.

The group Renew 81 For All dropped its suit against the Federal Highway Administration and New York State Department of Transportation. This marks the end of the group's two year legal battle to stop the project that plans to tear down the aging viaduct that divided the city for decades and move forward with the community grid plan.

In February, the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division tossed the group’s lawsuit.

Mayor Ben Walsh said it was good to see the last federal litigation dropped and encouraged residents to come to community grid vision plan open houses.

“We want to continue to keep folks focused on not only the project that's happening right now but what happens after the project,” Walsh said. "That's where our community grid vision plan comes in."

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was excited to bring down the I-81 viaduct soon saying the announcement that the suit was dropped will “ensure that we can continue our work to reunite the people of Syracuse.”

The I-81 project is expected to be completed by 2028.

