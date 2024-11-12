Schumer secures federal funding for CNY railway modernization

Nearly $4 million in federal funding will help rail lines in central New York strengthen their infrastructure.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced the funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law in Cortland County this week. He said the funding will benefit the area's manufacturing and supply chain industries.

"It's also going to help connections with other rail lines in upstate New York, including interchanges with two class one railways that provide access to other major chip funding development projects across the New York Semiconductor Highway," Schumer said.

He said the funding for railway investment is long overdue.

The money will go toward the New York Susquehanna and Western Railways mainline, which stretches between Cortland and Onondaga counties. New York Susquehanna and Western Railway's President James Bonner said the investment will help strengthen public and private community investments.

"These upgrades, including longer stretches of continuous welded rail, are creating a resilient, low maintenance railway that will ensure reliable service," Bonner said.

The funding will allow eight miles of worn-down rail to be repaired and upgraded, completing the third and final phase of a railway modernization project.