Oneida County approves $547 million budget for 2025

The Oneida County Board of Legislators recently passed a $547 million and capital plan for Fiscal Year 2025.

It's the 12th year in a row there is no increase to the property tax levy — something County Executive Anthony Picente said in his October budget address was a tough decision to make, and said there will be hard choices to consider in 2025.

"Our revenue streams fluctuate," Picente said. "Sales tax will not go up forever. Nation revenue won’t always increase at the same pace. We have to be cognizant of those potential outcomes. This government cannot continue to be everything to everyone with the financial structure the way it is."

The adopted budget is about $2.8 million less than what Picente had proposed during his budget address.

Still, Picente said he was proud of the budget lawmakers passed saying "We had to make some hard choices in order to keep our county on solid financial ground. This budget is a testament to those efforts and puts us in prime position for our future."

The adopted budget appropriates about $151 million in sales tax revenue, $23 million in Oneida Indian Nation revenue, retires $19 million in debt and the capital budget will bond for $21.6 million.