Mannion, sworn into office last week, certifies 2024 election

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) was officially sworn into office last week. On Monday, he voted to certify the 2024 election on the four-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A Washington, D.C. snowstorm canceled Mannion’s flight to the capitol, so he drove.

“As a native Syracusan, I will say that the weather is not going to stop us," Mannion said. "Weather is not going to certainly stop our government and it's not gonna stop democracy. I feel compelled to make sure that I'm there to watch that process occur here on that critical day of certifying our presidential election.”

The 2024 presidential election was certified without incident. Mannion said the gravity of what happened four years ago sat with him.

“What had transpired, one of really the darkest days in our country's history and I commend the police and others who helped to defend our democracy on that day," Mannion said.

"What I witnessed over the past several days is the really the greatness of our country and the accomplishments that have occurred and part of why our democracy is so strong are many things, but including fair and free elections and also the peaceful transfer of power," Mannion continued.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the House. Mannion said he will work to position central New York for prosperity. He says he wants to stand up for workers' rights, public education and ensure the CHIPS and Science Act is protected.

“The priorities of the opposition party may not always be my priorities, but we certainly have shared interest about making sure that the taxes are fair and not negatively targeted toward states like New York," Mannion said. "I'm hopeful that we can come to an agreement on immigration reform and that the right pieces are in place so that it would be something that I would be supportive of.”

Mannion’s D.C. office and Syracuse office in the downtown Galleries are open. He said they’re aiming to open a district office in the Utica area by March 31.

