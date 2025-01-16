© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former CNY Rep. Brandon Williams tapped to serve in incoming Trump administration

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published January 16, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams represents the 22nd Congressional District.
Office of Congressman Brandon Williams
(FILE) Former Republican Congressman Brandon Williams represented the 22nd Congressional District.

Former central New York Republican Rep. Brandon Williams has his next job lined up. Williams will be a part of the incoming Trump Administration.

President-elect Trump announced on Truth Social that Williams will serve as the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and the Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the United States Department of Energy.

The position works to maintain safe, secure and reliable nuclear weapons for the U.S. military. This role is also responsible for ensuring the U.S. is ready to respond to nuclear emergencies at home or across the globe.

Prior to his term in Congress, Williams served in the U.S. Navy as a Nuclear Submarine Officer and Strategic Missile Officer.

The Senate will need to confirm Williams to the post.

In a statement, Williams said if confirmed he’d be honored to work under the leadership of Department of Energy Secretary nominee Chris Wright saying “Our critical work at the Dept of Energy will ensure the security of our nation."
Tags
Politics and Government Regional NewsBrandon Williams
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch