Former CNY Rep. Brandon Williams tapped to serve in incoming Trump administration

Former central New York Republican Rep. Brandon Williams has his next job lined up. Williams will be a part of the incoming Trump Administration.

President-elect Trump announced on Truth Social that Williams will serve as the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and the Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the United States Department of Energy.

The position works to maintain safe, secure and reliable nuclear weapons for the U.S. military. This role is also responsible for ensuring the U.S. is ready to respond to nuclear emergencies at home or across the globe.

Prior to his term in Congress, Williams served in the U.S. Navy as a Nuclear Submarine Officer and Strategic Missile Officer.

The Senate will need to confirm Williams to the post.

In a statement, Williams said if confirmed he’d be honored to work under the leadership of Department of Energy Secretary nominee Chris Wright saying “Our critical work at the Dept of Energy will ensure the security of our nation."

