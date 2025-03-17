© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Watertown explores plan for leaking reservoir

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:15 AM EDT
Lawmakers in the city of Watertown are exploring what to do about the city’s water reservoir in Thompson Park. The five million gallon reservoir leaks thousands of gallons of water a day.

Water Superintendent Aaron Harvill said the city recently met with the state Department of Health.

“We were in a mutual agreement that the city has to elevate the need for this reservoir repair or replacement,” Harvill said.

The city went through repairs of the reservoir last spring aimed at repairing the leak – but officials learned in December it was leaking again. City Engineer Tom Compo said estimated repairs could cost millions.

“This reservoir is 135 years old and it's tired,” Compo said.

Compo said the preferred option would be to replace the reservoir entirely with a concrete tank and install a new water transmission line from the water treatment plant to the reservoir. That would cost $4.3 million – which doesn’t include the cost of demolition estimated to be about $4 million.

If the city goes with this option, demolition is estimated to start next spring with construction beginning in June.
Watertown
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
