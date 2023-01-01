Public Media Giving Days are coming!

We're excited about Public Media Giving Days arriving next week! On Monday, you can expect lots of excitement and messaging surrounding this first-ever national event, hosted by NPR, PBS, CDP, and Greater Public. Public Media Giving Days gives people the opportunity to rally behind the institution of public media over a two-day period.

This Monday, May 1, please share your stories about all that public media gives you and the important people in your life.

What about public media do you value most? Is it credible journalism, deep dives into history or science, a connection to the arts, access to enriching music or something else you hold dear? Did public media impact your life path — maybe motivate you to take up a musical instrument or inspire you to pursue a particular career or academic study? For more ideas of what to talk about, visit the Public Media Giving Days website .

Share what #PublicMediaGives to you, your friends and co-workers this Monday. Post your appreciation and experiences on social media (and use the hashtag #PublicMediaGives when you do). Your stories will make a crucial difference.

Then on Tuesday, May 2, we’ll encourage people to give back to their public media stations.

Become a first-time contributor to WRVO or, if you already contribute, make an additional gift. If you’d like, get a jump on the give-back aspect by donating now. Why wait for next week? Give what feels right to you to help commemorate and support all that #PublicMediaGives to people everywhere.

If it feels right, also mention your early bird generosity when you share what public media gives to you this coming Monday.

Our sincere thanks for supporting WRVO Public Media!