© 2023 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Recreation

Audio Postcard: Wild Carp Classic at Onondaga Lake

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT
IMG-9449.jpg
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Chad Bettisch stands in Onondaga Lake holding a 19 lb 4 oz carp

The American Carp Society held the Wild Carp Classic last week bringing more than 100 anglers to Syracuse for a multiday fishing tournament. WRVO's Ava Pukatch brings us an audio postcard from Onondaga Lake.

IMG-3289.jpg
1 of 6  — IMG-3289.jpg
American Carp Society
IMG-2977.jpg
2 of 6  — IMG-2977.jpg
American Carp Society
IMG-3384.jpg
3 of 6  — IMG-3384.jpg
American Carp Society
IMG-3359.jpg
4 of 6  — IMG-3359.jpg
American Carp Society
IMG-3374.jpg
5 of 6  — IMG-3374.jpg
American Carp Society
IMG-3078.jpg
6 of 6  — IMG-3078.jpg
American Carp Society

The heaviest carp caught during the tournament weighed in at 35 lbs 3 oz

Tags
Recreation Regional NewsOnondaga Lake
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch