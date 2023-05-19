Audio Postcard: Wild Carp Classic at Onondaga Lake
The American Carp Society held the Wild Carp Classic last week bringing more than 100 anglers to Syracuse for a multiday fishing tournament. WRVO's Ava Pukatch brings us an audio postcard from Onondaga Lake.
The heaviest carp caught during the tournament weighed in at 35 lbs 3 oz