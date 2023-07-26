How to help your pets through the dog days of summer

Common summer safety hazards with pets include hot cars with the American Veterinary Medical Association noting the temperature inside your vehicle can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. STACK Veterinarian Dr. Jamie Lovejoy said to also watch out for hot asphalt which can lead to paw burns.

"If it's too hot for you to walk with your bare feet outside then it's too hot for your pet," Lovejoy said. if you need to walk on asphalt using booty and things like that. but otherwise really trying to avoid it, use the grass"

A new summer challenge: wildfire smoke. Lovejoy says if the air quality means its too dangerous for you to be outside, its too dangerous for your pets to be outside for extended periods of time. She advises short walks and quick bathroom trips to limit outdoor time.

"Indoor/outdoor cats should really be inside if the air quality is bad," Lovejoy said. "I know they're miserable, but you just have to do it because cats are very prone to things like asthma."

As you spend time outdoors in the summer heat with your animal, be sure to have cool water they can drink and ideally a shadey spot they can go to get out of the sun. Lovejoy said to bring your pet to an emergency vet as soon as possible if they become unable to walk or start vomiting or shaking.

