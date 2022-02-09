Syracuse Fire Department searching for new recruits

The Syracuse Fire Department is on the lookout for new recruits, and the deadline to sign up for the civil service exam is Friday, February 11.

The department is busy, responding to almost 22,000 calls for help last year and more than 2,000 calls last month alone.

Deputy Fire Chief John Kane said the department is looking for hardworking applicants.

"First, you have to be interested in helping people,” said Kane. “That's what we do. And second, it's a very physical job, so you need to be physically fit.

Right now, 26 recruits are taking part in an 18 week academy that focuses on EMS skills, fitness, and fire training. Then, they’ll have to complete the New York state candidate physical ability test before officially joining the department.

The civil service exam in March will help the department find its next class of recruits. Applications can be found here, and they need to be mailed or brought to the Onondaga County Personnel Department on the 13th floor of the Civic Center.

The process is expected to be competitive. Despite labor shortages in other industries and the struggle to staff volunteer fire departments, Kane said the demand for jobs at the Syracuse Fire Department remains high.

"You're able to show up and use your training and your skills to make things better, so we all firmly believe that this is definitely the best job in the world."

