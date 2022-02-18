Syracuse City School District sees 'historic' graduation rates

The Syracuse City School District’s graduation rate has jumped to an historic high, district officials said this week. State Education department statistics show an increase in the district’s graduation rate for the third straight year.

Graduation rates are measured in cohorts, and of the students in a cohort that started high school in 2017, more than 77% earned a diploma last year. That’s compared to 71% the year before, and 65% the year before that.

Superintendent Jaime Alicea credits hard work of students and staff, as well as some new programs.

“We began to work with the kids from day one when they enter 9th grade. We monitor closely all the courses they are taking, all the credits, all the regents exams they are taking,” Alicea said. “We also added more CTE pathways in the district so kids are more engaged."

CTE pathways are Career and Technical Education programs. Alicea also credits a new semester system developed during the pandemic that allowed students to focus on four classes per semester, as well as more social emotional support.

The numbers have also increased in the percentage of graduates among English language learners and students with disabilities. And 80% of the graduates were Black students, an increase of about 9% from the year before.

The state graduation rate stands at 86%, one percentage point higher than the previous year.