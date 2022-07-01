Where to see fireworks this Independence Day weekend

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, a number of CNY locations are hosting celebrations. Firework shows are a classic Fourth of July event and local communities are offering plenty to choose from.

Here's where to find local firework shows over the weekend:

Onondaga County

Baldwinsville: Friday, July 1 at dusk, Paper Mill Island, 136 Spensieri Ave.

Brewerton/Cicero: Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. over the Oneida River, viewing on Kaphan Road.

Manlius: Saturday, July 2 at dusk. Fireworks will be launched from behind Stickley Furniture on Stickley Drive. A parade at the village center precedes the fireworks, followed by entertainment, food trucks and a cornhole tournament.

Syracuse (NBT Bank Stadium): After the baseball game, Friday, July 1.See the Syracuse Mets' website for tickets. There will also be fireworks after games on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Oswego County

Oswego: Sunday, July 3 at 9:45 p.m. over the Oswego River, downtown. Fireworks will follow the downtown Independence Day parade at 1 p.m. and a block party at 5 p.m.

Oswego: Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany St. Fireworks follow that day's race.

Cayuga County

Auburn: Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m. following a Symphoria concert at Emerson Park, 6914 East Lake Road, Route 38A.

Fair Haven: Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. at the south end of Little Sodus Bay or the downtown district.

Jefferson County

Watertown: Monday, July 4 at 9:00 p.m. at the Anza Soccer Complex from 9:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Alexandria Bay: Monday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. over Boldt Castle on the St. Lawrence River.

Clayton: Sunday, July 3 at 9:45 p.m. over the St. Lawrence River.

Sackets Harbor: Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. over the harbor.

Oneida County

Utica: Monday, July 4 at dusk. The Party in the Park will be held at FT Proctor Park with music, vendors and fireworks at dusk.

Boonville: Friday, July 1 at dusk. Vendors and music performers at Erwin Park will be followed by a fireworks show at dusk.

Holland Patent: Sunday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. The parking lot at 8833 Soule Rd. will have events, music and vendors beginning at 4 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

Clinton: Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The Clinton Central School grounds across from the Clinton Community Pool on Norton Avenue will have music and ice cream from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

Abby Connolly is an intern with WRVO's news department.

