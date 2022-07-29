After 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Harborfest returns to Oswego

After being delayed by COVID-19 the past two years, Oswego’s Harborfest kicked off Thursday. The four day event will feature a midway carnival, children’s parade, local food vendors, local musical artists and a professional fireworks display.

Despite some changes in vendors and funding, Harborfest Executive Director Peter Myles said that the planning committee is doing well and is ready for the festivities.

“We’ve had to get a different tent vendor, different security just because things have changed so much since 2019,” said Myles. “But, we’re doing well, we’re ready and we are going to have a spectacular festival this year.”

Despite a similar layout and schedule to previous years’ events, Myles said this year feels a bit different.

“You know, sometimes I think it’s like starting over, from square one,” he said. “So much has changed from 2019, which was our last festival. We missed 2020 and 2021. So much has changed whether you're talking about suppliers like tents or security or toilets, to vendors.”

Although there may be some differences in what the festival looks like, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said Harborfest is the perfect opportunity to show people what Oswego has to offer.

“To see so many people come into Oswego, and not only have our own residents, but an influx of visitors, experience all Oswego has to offer during this four-day event is always extremely rewarding and exciting,” said Barlow. “I think Harborfest provides an opportunity for people to come to Oswego and see our waterfront and our downtown, that they otherwise wouldn’t have if they had not had this four-day festival here.”

The city of Oswego has seen a number of infrastructure and waterfront changes in the years since the last Harborfest in 2019.

