© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Tenney supports continued farm owner concerns in potential overtime legislation

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published September 28, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
hemdale cow
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Central New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney met Monday at Hemdale Farms and Greenhouses.

Earlier this month, a state wage board recommended the overtime threshold for farm workers be lowered from 60-hours to 40-hours. But, some farm owners are worried about how this will affect their industry.

Central New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney met Monday with local farmers in Ontario County to hear concerns about proposed overtime legislation. Tenney has cosponsored H.R. 8756 – the Protect Local Farms Act – which, if passed, would prevent the New York State Farm Laborers Wage Board from lowering overtime.

“The workers don’t like it,” Tenney said. “It’s not going to be good for the farmers and it could potentially close a lot of our farms. We want to make this an option for farmers. We want them to be able to thrive and survive and so I am cosponsoring this bill along with a couple members from Upstate New York.”

Dale Hemminger, the primary owner and CEO of Hemdale Farms and Greenhouses, said he’s concerned about the effect of a 40-hour overtime threshold on New York farms.

“The people who are making these regulations do not understand our industry or how it's going to affect it,” Hemminger said. “Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Canada, do not have these regulations and will simply be able to produce these products cheaper than I’ll be able to and I’ll have to change my business model and move in another direction.”

Hemminger said he believes most lawmakers have good intentions, but that they need to better understand the agriculture industry to find middle ground.

“The 60 hours that was enacted three years ago was middle ground and our industry has adjusted to that,” Hemminger said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon have until late October to make a decision on the farm worker overtime threshold recommendation. If approved, the overtime threshold would gradually decrease reaching 40 hours in 2032.

Tags
Regional News regional newsClaudia TenneyFarm Worker Overtime
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch