Regional News

Rescue Mission prepares to give out 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published November 22, 2022 at 4:52 AM EST
Thanksgiving Dinner Preps
1 of 4  — Thanksgiving Dinner Preps
Rescue Mission Workers Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner
Jessica cain
Thanksgiving Dinner Bags.jpg
2 of 4  — Thanksgiving Dinner Bags.jpg
Children decorate bags for Rescue Mission Thanksgiving dinner deliveries
Jessica Cain
RM Thanksgiving Dinner.jpg
3 of 4  — RM Thanksgiving Dinner.jpg
The Rescue Mission prepares 2,000 meals for Thanksgiving dinner
Rescue Mission
Rescue Mission Dinner Set Up
4 of 4  — Rescue Mission Dinner Set Up
The Rescue Mission will welcome hundreds of people for Thanksgiving dinner
Rescue Mission

Workers at the Rescue Mission in Syracuse are busy stirring and scooping to prep meals for Thanksgiving Day. Chief Development Officer Tori Shires said people can expect to see all the traditional staples on the menu.

“Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and of course, pie.”

Shires said about 2,000 meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day. About 300 will be served at the Rescue Mission, and the rest will be delivered.

Last year, in the wake of the pandemic, the in-person meal service was scaled back. But now, Senior Director of Development Mackenzie Naum said hundreds of volunteers are back in full force, from adults who act as waiters during the meal to kids who decorate bags for the deliveries.

“It’s one of the most amazing days of volunteering because of how much goes into it,” said Naum.

Shires said with so many people struggling with rising food prices this year, she wants everyone to know they have a seat the Rescue Mission this holiday.

“We want to make sure folks who are eating a meal here feel like home, feel like there is a piece of dignity and a place where they can eat and give thanks for what they have now and what they hope they have in the future,” she said.

The Rescue Mission’s big Thanksgiving Day meal will be served at 11 a.m. If you need a meal, or would like to volunteer, call the Rescue Mission at (315) 701-3898.

If you’d like to drop off donations, they can be taken to 155 Gifford St. in Syracuse. The Rescue Mission is also looking for donations of cold weather items, including hats, coats, and gloves this time of year.

Tags
Regional News Rescue MissionThanksgivingholidayregional news
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
