Rescue Mission prepares to give out 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

Workers at the Rescue Mission in Syracuse are busy stirring and scooping to prep meals for Thanksgiving Day. Chief Development Officer Tori Shires said people can expect to see all the traditional staples on the menu.

“Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and of course, pie.”

Shires said about 2,000 meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day. About 300 will be served at the Rescue Mission, and the rest will be delivered.

Last year, in the wake of the pandemic, the in-person meal service was scaled back. But now, Senior Director of Development Mackenzie Naum said hundreds of volunteers are back in full force, from adults who act as waiters during the meal to kids who decorate bags for the deliveries.

“It’s one of the most amazing days of volunteering because of how much goes into it,” said Naum.

Shires said with so many people struggling with rising food prices this year, she wants everyone to know they have a seat the Rescue Mission this holiday.

“We want to make sure folks who are eating a meal here feel like home, feel like there is a piece of dignity and a place where they can eat and give thanks for what they have now and what they hope they have in the future,” she said.

The Rescue Mission’s big Thanksgiving Day meal will be served at 11 a.m. If you need a meal, or would like to volunteer, call the Rescue Mission at (315) 701-3898.

If you’d like to drop off donations, they can be taken to 155 Gifford St. in Syracuse. The Rescue Mission is also looking for donations of cold weather items, including hats, coats, and gloves this time of year.