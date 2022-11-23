Watertown city council votes to appropriate funds to help the homeless

The Watertown City Council met Monday evening and voted 4 to 1 to appropriate $25,000 to help the homeless in the community.

Mayor Jeff Smith was the sole vote against saying it's a county issue, not a city issue.

"The residents of the City of Watertown pay county taxes for that," Smith said. "Why should the city resident pay twice? It's not that the mayor of Watertown is saying it doesn't exist. Homelessness does exist, I care about homelessness but I want the proper body to do it."

During the weekend's snowstorm, several homeless individuals sheltered under the J.B. Wise pavilion.

Jefferson county legislator and assemblyman-elect Scott Gray helped coordinate a temporary warming shelter on Main Avenue, saying he was happy to report everyone from the pavilion had moved to the shelter.

"What's happening over there is not long-term it is just simply a bandaid," Gray said. "The condition of the pavilion was raw for anybody that was there and I would tell you the conditions they are in right now are rough by our standards but it's an improvement. Four walls, 60, 70-degree temperatures, that's better for them."

Gray says he believes the city, county, state and not-for-profit entities need to work together to create a long-term solution.

