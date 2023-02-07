Heated legislature meeting ends in vote to move forward with jail merger

In a tight vote of 9-8, the Onondaga County legislature approved a measure to defund corrections officer positions at the Jamesville Correctional Facility, effectively moving forward with a plan to shut down the prison and create new positions at the downtown jail.

The legislature chamber was filled with community members, corrections officers, and even a former inmate who opposed the measure and asked the legislature to take more time to consider options. A public comment period lasted for more than a half hour.

The plan to close the facility was put together by Republican County Executive Ryan McMahon and opposed by the new Democratic sheriff, Toby Shelley.

In a heated debate, Democratic legislators like Mary Kuhn said the decision was fueled by politics.

"I'm just perplexed by the fact that we seem to be forgetting that the county legislature is supposed to be a separate branch of government," said Kuhn.

Republicans who support the measure, like Majority Leader Brian May, said it’s a matter of having enough staff to take care of the people who are incarcerated, while protecting their civil liberties. Only 20 people signed up for a recent exam to become a corrections officer.

"We know we need a turnkey, able bodied, complete workforce, to take care of the incarcerated inmates we have in this community," said May.

Jessica Cain / WRVO Sheriff Toby Shelley watches as legislators debate plan to close the Jamesville Correctional Facility

Democratic legislator Peggy Chase said she doesn’t expect closing the prison to encourage more people to apply for civil service jobs.

"Why would people sign up for a job that they like and they do well and have to deal with (the legislature) to pick them up from their job and take them someplace else?” said Chase.

The legislature also voted to have Sheriff Shelley put together a plan on how to effectively merge the facilities, despite the fact he opposes the plan.

Shelley said he is waiting for the results of a review from the New York state Department of Corrections before moving forward, and he has a message for his supporters:

"Don't lose hope. The people elected me. I answer to the people. Public safety's my priority, keeping them safe, keeping the public safe, that's what we'll do," said Shelley.

All Democratic legislators voted against the plan. Two Republicans, Ken Bush and Mark Olson, also voted no.

