Regional News

Watertown to auction abandoned bicycles, encourages bike registration

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT
bike pexels
Pexels

The Watertown City Council is looking to auction abandoned bicycles in the city and encourages cyclists to take steps to keep their bikes secure.

Councilor Cliff Olney stressed the importance of bike registration during a city council meeting.

"I think that we could make a bigger effort to have bikes registered," Olney said. "Make it more understood by people who have a bike in the city, that it's easy to get a registration for the bike so that the number would be known and if it were picked up that it could be returned to the owner from whom it was taken."

Bike licenses can be obtained at the Police Department's Records Window for $1. This can help police return bikes to their rightful owner — something that can be difficult if a bike is not registered or does not have any identifying marks.

For bikes that don't get claimed Olney suggested the city look into alternatives to an auction.

"Maybe find a program where we can get some of those bikes into the hands of people whose families cannot afford to get a bike for their kids," Olney said.

Mayor Jeff Smith said to contact the police department if you have your bike stolen

"If somebody something stolen they would contact the police department," Smith said. "I'm kind of curious why people don't. It's dumbfounding to me. I mean, if I had my bicycle stolen and my kid's bike stolen, why wouldn't [I] contact the police department, report it and go check out what bikes are there?"

Bikes will be auctioned online at Auctions International.

Regional News Regional NewsWatertown city council
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch