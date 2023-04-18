Search underway for Vera House’s next CEO

Vera House is looking for a new CEO on the heels of a tumultuous year. The organization came under fire last summer for hiring a Level 2 sex offender as a victim’s advocate.

Caroline Cordero Dyer, the second vice-president for Vera House’s Board of Directors, said the past year has been one of the toughest in the history of the organization, but the people working hard to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse are staying focused on their mission.

"That healing process must continue,” said Cordero Dyer. “We know that rebuilding trust, that the way that we do that is demonstrating it. It will be proven in our work."

Now, Vera House is launching a nationwide search to find a new leader for this new chapter. Cordero Dyer, who is chair of the search committee, said about 30 people, including community partners, provided input for the search.

They’re looking for a strong leader who can work collaboratively with clients, staff, and the agency’s partners. The successful candidate will also have a human services background, and will be able to understand, appreciate, and implement trauma-informed services.

“It’s got to be somebody who, they have a wide range of experience, and they’re excited about this. They’re not daunted by a challenge because it will be challenging, but it will be exciting to really create that future for the organization,” Cordero Dyer said.

Cordero Dyer said amid the search, the need for Vera House’s services remains high, and the shelter has been at capacity.

The board is hoping to have a new CEO in place sometime this summer. To apply for the position or learn more about it, click here.

To find out how you can help Vera House through donations, volunteering, or fundraising efforts, click here.

