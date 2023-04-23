© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Regional News

Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes southern Jefferson County Sunday

WRVO | By Jason Smith
Published April 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
Blue squares on this map indicate where people reported feeling a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in Jefferson County Sunday. The star on the map is where the earthquake was centered.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Southern Jefferson County Sunday.

The earthquake was centered about a half mile north of Adams Center, about 10 miles south of Watertown. Social media reports the quake was felt as far south as Syracuse and as far north as Ottawa.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

The USGS also confirmed a 2.6 magnitude quake in nearly the same location on April 14.

Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
