Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes southern Jefferson County Sunday

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Southern Jefferson County Sunday.

The earthquake was centered about a half mile north of Adams Center, about 10 miles south of Watertown. Social media reports the quake was felt as far south as Syracuse and as far north as Ottawa.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

The USGS also confirmed a 2.6 magnitude quake in nearly the same location on April 14.