Syracuse councilor urges for federal government to intervene in Sudan conflict

The Syracuse Common Council passed a resolution at its Monday meeting which urges President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) to intervene in the Sudan conflict by encouraging a cease fire between Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Councilor Chol Majok, a refugee from South Sudan, introduced the resolution. He mentioned how the help of American allies was effective in bringing about peace when South Sudan became a country.

"The work needs to continue to be done to advocate for world peace," Majok said. "If not just the country of Sudan alone, but in this moment the ultimate goal is to have permanent peace."

Majok is one of the 20,000 Lost Boys who fled from South Sudan during the Second Sudanese Civil War. He previously spoke with WRVO about the Sudan conflict saying his fellow Syracuse Sudanese people are hurting.

"The suffering they are going through is huge," Majok said. "Everybody is hurting and we hope for something better than this."

Although South Sudan and Sudan are two separate countries now, Majok said they are brother and sister and both are hurt by the conflict.

"We are different by name as countries, but the relationship has not stopped," Majok said. "We are hurting all of us as Sudanese people and we pray that they stop as quickly as possible."