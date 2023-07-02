Fire officials: celebrate safely this Independence Day

Fourth of July festivities are right around the corner, but experts are reminding everyone to celebrate safely.

John D’Alessandro, association secretary for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, or FASNY, said some sparkling devices may be legal in central New York, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to use them.

He said sparklers can burn at a temperature of 2,000 degrees.

"If things get a little out of control, little kids running around with them, they inadvertently get too close to a friend or some kind of combustible material, you could wind up having a terrible event, whether it be bodily injury in terms of burns, or anything up to a structure fire,” D’Alessandro said.

But if people still plan to use them, D’Alessandro said they can lower their risk by putting them in a bucket of water after they’re used, keeping them away from anything combustible like dry grass, and making sure kids aren’t using any fireworks unsupervised.

Still, FASNY recommends skipping any home fireworks to avoid a dangerous situation.

"It does put the citizens at risk. It does put the celebrants at risk, and it does put first responders at risk,” D’Alessandro said. “That's why we encourage everybody, if you want to see really good fireworks, go to a professional fireworks show."

Fireworks aren’t the only potential fire hazard this weekend. Dave Kirst from AAA insurance said July is peak month for summer grill fires.

"Please keep a fire extinguisher nearby and keep your grill clean,” said Kirst. “And never grill indoors or in confined areas."

Kirst said if you’re setting off fireworks, and they cause damage to someone else’s car or house, you could be held liable.