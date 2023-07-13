CNY Food Bank plans to expand as need spikes

Summer is usually a busy season at the Food Bank of Central New York. Kids are out of school, and many parents need to replace meals that are typically provided by free and reduced lunch and breakfast programs.

But Executive Director Karen Belcher said many families are being hit particularly hard this year because a pandemic-era boost in SNAP benefits ended in March.

"This past month, we distributed almost 1.9 million pounds of food, and we haven't been that high since May of 2020, so we're back pretty close to pandemic levels of distribution of food," said Belcher.

And the food bank is making plans to help even more people, breaking ground recently on an expansion of 33,920 square feet. Belcher said the plan includes increasing warehouse and office space, expanding packing capabilities, and creating more volunteering opportunities.

"Reducing some barriers, increasing some access, decreasing food waste,” said Belcher. “That space is going to allow us to make sure that all the product coming in is sorted through and out into the hands of those who need it."

It will also lead to new ways to help those in need.

"We're going to be able to add culturally appropriate food boxes, medically tailored food boxes in partnership with our healthcare partners in the community. We're looking at the ability to add in produce packing here."

Belcher said the expansion is a three part plan. They’re hoping the first phase will be finished by November or December, and the whole expansion will be done by next summer.

