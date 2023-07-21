© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trying to stream WRVO Public Media on Firefox? A recent update to the browser has caused errors for listeners. Listen with another web browser or the WRVO app.
Regional News

Officials break ground on Interstate 81 project

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
State and federal officials break ground on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse
1 of 4  — 81 Ground Breaking Hochul Flickr 4.jpg
State and federal officials break ground on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse
Don Pollard / Office of the Governor
Officials announce the groundbreaking of the Interstate 81 project in Downtown Syracuse
2 of 4  — 81 Groundbreaking Hochul Flickr 3.jpg
Officials announce the groundbreaking of the Interstate 81 project in Downtown Syracuse
Don Pollard / Office of the Governor
Officials announce the groundbreaking of the Interstate 81 project in Downtown Syracuse
3 of 4  — 81 Groundbreaking Hochul FLickr 1.jpg
Officials announce the groundbreaking of the Interstate 81 project in Downtown Syracuse
Don Pollard / Office of the Governor
Officials announce the groundbreaking of the Interstate 81 project in Downtown Syracuse
4 of 4  — 81 Groundbreaking Hochul Flickr 2.jpg
Officials announce the groundbreaking of the Interstate 81 project in Downtown Syracuse
Don Pollard / Office of the Governor

It’s been decades in the making. A groundbreaking was held Friday for the Interstate 81 project in downtown Syracuse.

Eventually, Interstate 81 will turn into a street-level boulevard that will run through downtown, which will be called the "I-81 Business Loop," while through traffic will be routed around the city onto what is currently Interstate 481. Work has already started on parts of the project, preparing exits north of the city. The tearing down of the crumbling elevated portion of the highway that runs through downtown is still in the hands of an appeals court judge. Speaking Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the community has waited long enough to be unified.

"The stars have aligned, the time is now to move forward," said Hochul.

The groundbreaking took place, not where work is allowed to be done north of the city of Syracuse, but at the Dr. King Elementary School, located right next to the highway. That reflected the theme from all speakers, that the highway splintered a black community 70 years ago. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said taking down the viaduct rectifies that racist mistake.

"The groundbreaking today starts to change that," said Schumer. "That's why this is such a profound national model. Not just because it's righting the wrongs of the fast past, but laying the foundation for a better, a much better future.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and White House Senior Advisor for Infrastructure Mitch Landrieu were on hand for the groundbreaking, along with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and other state and local officials.

The federal government is paying the lion’s share of the $2.25 billion project that will reroute traffic around the city and create a more interconnected neighborhood on Syracuse’s Southside.

Tags
Regional News Regional NewsInterstate 81
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott