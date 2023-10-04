MACNY ready to meet manufacturing demand in CNY

With new manufacturing opportunities on the horizon, does central New York have the workforce it needs? MACNY says it will.

The Manufacturers Association of Central New York is the largest manufacturing association in the state, representing over 300 businesses. As new manufacturing opportunities, like Micron and the I-81 Viaduct Project are getting underway, MACNY is looking to make sure a skilled workforce is able to meet the demand.

Mike Frame, senior vice president for workforce development and chief operations officer, for the MACNY, said the work goes beyond making sure Micron’s workforce is covered.

“We are working with a lot of other partners to make sure that when Micron comes to town, as they look to start manufacturing in 2027, that they have the workforce they need but at the same time making sure that all of the other manufacturing companies in our region are also able to grow and thrive,” Frame said.

MACNY has been working on developing programs aimed at providing people direct pathways to manufacturing jobs through registered apprenticeships and P-TECH programs. Frame said he’s been impressed with the area’s investments in education and program development and doesn't think companies will have to be too worried about filling positions.

“I think that we really have the community that's going to not just see a new company like Micron be successful but all of the other manufacturers in the region as well,” Frame said.

Frame said the work ahead should be exciting for the manufacturing community.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity, I don’t see this as a concern, I see this as an opportunity,” Frame said.